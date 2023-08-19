SBC Benevolent Ministries is partnering with Michigan Department of Health & Human Services and Berrien County Health Department to hold a water filter giveaway and summer fun day. The event is from 1-5 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of Second Baptist Church, 600 Donald Adkins Drive. Water Filters will be available to Benton Harbor residents. Back-to-school supplies will be given to children accompanied by an adult. Hotdogs, chips and drinks will be available as well as a bounce house for children. All are welcome to the activities.
The Shore Church, 623 Church St., St. Joseph, will continue offering extension college Bible classes for Faith Bible Institute in Monroe, La. Old and New Testament books, Bible doctrines, creation, prophecy, angels and demons will be covered. A Bible degree can be earned as well. Classes start at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 22. For more information, call 208-3844 or visit theshorechurchmichigan.com