St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville, will hold its next Worship at the Cross service at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in its fellowship hall. The service, which is part of the church’s Jesus Cares Ministry, is geared toward those with intellectual or developmental disabilities. The church will not have its regular Monday night services on Dec. 23 or 30. It will worship at 3:30, 6:30 and 9 p.m. Christmas Eve, and 10 a.m. Christmas Day.
At 3 p.m. Sunday, members of Peace Lutheran Church, 3590 Lincoln Ave., St. Joseph, will carol to shut-ins. The public is invited to participate. Meet at the church. Songbooks will be provided, and singing ability will not be judged. The church will hold traditional candlelight services at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Christmas Eve.
Stevensville United Methodist Church, 5506 Ridge Road, Stevensville, will host a “Blue Christmas Service” at 7 p.m. Tuesday for those having feelings of emptiness, loss or sorrow during the Christmas season. Everyone is invited to join in meditation, prayer, gentle hymns and “Elusive Joy,” a Blue Christmas liturgy. The church will hold candlelight services at 6 and 9 p.m. Christmas Eve.
The annual candlelight Christmas choir concert at Harbert Community Church, 6444 Harbert Road, Harbert, will be at 7 p.m. Sunday. The church’s choir, handbell choir and music worship team will perform. Coffee, punch and Christmas goodies will follow the free concert.
The Gospel King Brothers’ annual Christmas music service will be at 6 p.m. Sunday at New Paradise Missionary Baptist Church, 287 S. Crystal Ave., Benton Harbor. Featured will be local quartet groups from around the area. Groups interested in singing should arrive at 6 p.m. Seating is limited. For questions, call 369-8889.
The Chapel, 4250 Washington Ave., St. Joseph, will host its annual Christmas music program at 6:30 p.m. tonight and Sunday. The Chapel Choir will be featured, and there will be a carol singalong for the audience. Refreshments will be served after each free performance.
The chancel choir at Zion St. Joe United Church of Christ, 3001 Veronica Drive, St. Joseph, will present “A Child, A King,” directed by Olena Rybachok, during the 10 a.m. Sunday service. The Rev. Mary Beth Moran Cross will be the guest preacher.
“Christ Has Come,” a Christmas musical, will be performed at Napier Parkview Baptist Church, 245 W. Napier Ave., Benton Harbor, at 6 p.m. Sunday. Cookies will be served afterward.
Niles Avenue Baptist Church, 1301 Niles Ave., St. Joseph, will host its annual candlelight service at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve.
Pilgrim Congregational United Church of Christ, 1200 W. Glenlord Road, St. Joseph, will worship at 6:30 p.m. Christmas Eve.
St. Joseph First United Methodist Church, 2950 Lakeview Ave., St. Joseph, will host a cantata composed by its minister of music, James Kraus, at 9 a.m. Dec. 22. The church’s contemporary Christmas Eve celebration will be at 6:45 p.m. Dec. 23, and the church will worship at 7 and 11 p.m. Christmas Eve.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 9193 Cleveland Avenue, Baroda, will worship at 3 and 7 p.m. Christmas Eve.
Fairplain Presbyterian Church, 210 W. Napier Ave., Benton Harbor, will worship at 4 p.m. Christmas Eve.
First Presbyterian Church, 13 S. Fourth St., Niles, will have a traditional candlelight service at 7 p.m. Christmas Eve. The service will be preceded at 6:30 p.m. by special music from handbells, organ and choir.
Immanuel Lutheran Ministries, 9650 N. Church St., Bridgman, will hold candlelight services at 3 and 6 p.m. Christmas Eve.
St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, 718 W. Buffalo St., New Buffalo, will celebrate Mass at 4:30 and 11 p.m. Christmas Eve and at 10 a.m. Christmas Day.
St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 28 W. Ash St., Three Oaks, will celebrate Mass at 8 p.m. Christmas Eve and at 9 a.m. Christmas Day.
St. Agnes Catholic Church, 5760 Sawyer Road, Sawyer, will celebrate Mass at 4 p.m. Christmas Eve.
Woodland Shores Baptist Church, 3555 Shawnee Road, Bridgman, will worship at 5:30 p.m. Christmas Eve.
