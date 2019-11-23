Deacon George Barfield will be preaching at First Presbyterian Church, 475 Green Ave., Benton Harbor, at 10 a.m. Sunday, and the choir will join him in leading worship. The congregation also will gather items for its food pantry as part of the service.
Peace Lutheran Church, 3590 Lincoln Ave., St. Joseph, will host a Thanksgiving Eve Vespers service at 7 p.m. Wednesday. They will use the liturgy that has been sung at Advent and Lent services, with lessons and a sermon appropriate to the Thanksgiving holiday.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville, will hold Thanksgiving services at 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The Shore Church, 623 Church St., St. Joseph, will begin a “Journey Through the Bible” Bible study at 7 p.m. Thursday nights. The study will cover every book and teaching of the Bible.
Church Notes is a free listing, published each Saturday as a public service. Announcements are due by noon Wednesday. Late items will not be published. The editor reserves the right to edit for space and style. Incomplete information may not be published. First and last names should be furnished. Pictures submitted should include names of those shown. Pictures can be picked up at The Herald-Palladium office within 30 days of publication, or can be returned if accompanied by a self-addressed stamped envelope. Send items to: Church Notes, The Herald-Palladium, P.O. Box 128, St. Joseph, MI 49085; fax to 429-4398 or email to focus@TheHP.com. Items should include a daytime telephone number.