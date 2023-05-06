Berrien Unitarian Universalist Fellowship is hosting Sociologist Greg Wurm at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Wurm will give a talk titled “Depolarization Nation: Why and How Americans Bridge Political Differences.” Wurm, a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-say Saints, will address his topic from a sociological perspective and will share a bit about the spiritual dimension of his work. Wurm also will provide some tips for those of us with relationships that have been made difficult by political division. Berrien Unitarian Universalist Fellowship is located at 4340 Lincoln Ave., Saint Joseph.