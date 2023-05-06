Berrien Unitarian Universalist Fellowship is hosting Sociologist Greg Wurm at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Wurm will give a talk titled “Depolarization Nation: Why and How Americans Bridge Political Differences.” Wurm, a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-say Saints, will address his topic from a sociological perspective and will share a bit about the spiritual dimension of his work. Wurm also will provide some tips for those of us with relationships that have been made difficult by political division. Berrien Unitarian Universalist Fellowship is located at 4340 Lincoln Ave., Saint Joseph.
Outdoor activities, dining, entertainment and lodging in Southwest Michigan
Most Popular
Articles
- Benton Harbor man's motion for a new trial is denied
- Whirlpool bike tunnel completed, M-63 to reopen next week
- Berrien County's drug overdose protocol gains attention statewide
- Galactic gobble: Star swallows planet in one big gulp
- 79-year-old woman to graduate from Lake Michigan College
- Food truck opens brick-and-mortar location in Benton Township
- Lakeshore schools $19 million bond passes
- Stevensville votes to prohibit marijuana in village
- Benton Harbor committee sour on Sunday morning alcohol sales
- Woman dies in crash near South Haven
Latest National News
- Early Kentucky Derby favorite Forte scratched from race
- Profits jump at Buffett's company ahead of annual meeting
- Early favorite for the Kentucky Derby, Forte, has been scratched hours before the race
- AP Trending SummaryBrief at 9:23 a.m. EDT
- Abortion pill legal challenge threatens miscarriage care
- Movies in Theaters Are Back: How to Snack Healthy
- Burials held in Serbia for some victims of mass shootings
- AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT
- The Los Angeles Police Department and the Church of Scientology win the National Faith and Blue Weekend contest, illustrating how much can be accomplished when law enforcement and the community work together
- Migrating birds set to risk their lives flying over Chicago, most dangerous city for migratory birds in North America