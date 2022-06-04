Second Baptist Church, 600 Donald Adkins Drive, Benton Harbor, will honor graduates Sunday during its baccalaureate service at 10:45 a.m. Janay McCall will be the high school graduate speaker. Also participating will be Jayveon Wright. The Second Baptist Eddie Whitfield Mary Graham scholarships will be presented.

