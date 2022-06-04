Second Baptist Church, 600 Donald Adkins Drive, Benton Harbor, will honor graduates Sunday during its baccalaureate service at 10:45 a.m. Janay McCall will be the high school graduate speaker. Also participating will be Jayveon Wright. The Second Baptist Eddie Whitfield Mary Graham scholarships will be presented.
Church Notes is a free listing, published on weekends as a public service. Announcements are due by noon Wednesday. The editor reserves the right to edit for space and style. Incomplete information may not be published. First and last names should be furnished. Pictures should include names of everyone shown. Email items to focus@TheHP.com.
