Second Baptist Church, 600 Donald Adkins Drive, Benton Harbor, will host a farewell service Sunday for pastor emeritus Kenneth M. Gavin and his wife, Jerri Gavin, before they relocate to Florida. Gavin retired at the end of 2018 from his role as pastor, but has continued to be active in worship service, his membership and the community. Pastor William J. Wyne Jr. of Second Missionary Baptist Church in Battle Creek will be the guest speaker for the 10:45 a.m. service, which will be followed by a dinner.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville, will hold its next Worship at the Cross service at 3 p.m. Nov. 21 in its fellowship hall. The simplified service, which is part of the church’s Jesus Cares Ministry, is geared toward those with intellectual or developmental disabilities.
