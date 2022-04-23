Immanuel Lutheran Church, 9650 Church St., Bridgman, will host its annual Spring Craft & Vendor Show from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 30.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville, will hold its next Worship at the Cross service at 3 p.m. Sunday in its fellowship hall. The simplified service, which is part of the church’s Jesus Cares Ministry, is geared toward those with intellectual or developmental disabilities. The church’s Monday night service, which was suspended during Lent, returns at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Church Notes is a free listing, published on weekends as a public service. Announcements are due by noon Wednesday. The editor reserves the right to edit for space and style. Incomplete information may not be published. First and last names should be furnished. Pictures should include names of everyone shown. Email items to focus@TheHP.com.