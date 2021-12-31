Grace Lutheran Church, 404 E. Glenlord Road, St. Joseph, will worship at 4 p.m. New Year’s Eve.
St. Agnes Catholic Church, 5760 Sawyer Road, Sawyer, will worship at 9:30 a.m. New Year’s Day.
Church Notes is a free listing, published on weekends as a public service. Announcements are due by noon Wednesday. Late items won’t be published. The editor reserves the right to edit for space and style. Incomplete information may not be published. First and last names should be furnished. Pictures should include names of everyone shown. Email items to focus@TheHP.com, and include a daytime phone number.