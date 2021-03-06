Pilgrim Congregational United Church of Christ, 1200 W. Glenlord Road, St. Joseph, will have its first in-person service of the year at 10:30 a.m. March 21. Until then, it will continue to worship via Zoom at 11 a.m. Sundays.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 212 W. Front St., Buchanan, is worshiping at 7 p.m. Wednesdays during Lent. The services also can be found on the church’s Facebook page.
Church Notes is a free listing, published on weekends as a public service. Announcements are due by noon Wednesday. Late items won’t be published. The editor reserves the right to edit for space and style. Incomplete information may not be published. First and last names should be furnished. Pictures should include names of everyone shown. Email items to focus@TheHP.com. Items should include a daytime telephone number.