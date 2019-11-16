First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven, will welcome Chrispin and Kristen Gabriel to worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Chrispin grew up in The Good Shepherd Orphanage in Haiti. He was the first young person to receive a scholarship to attend college in the United States. He is now the orphanage’s board chairperson, and his wife is the board secretary. They will give an update on the orphanage and life in Haiti.
ArtsBridge will present a Thanksgiving and praise concert and exhibit at 4 p.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian Church, 475 Green Ave., Benton Harbor. The program will feature performances by organist Perry Heppler and gospel pianist/vocalist Steven Jones. Paintings by Nicole D’herde-Pierard will be on display and for sale. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted. For more information, call 925-7075 or visit FirstPresBH.org.
Peace Lutheran Church, 3590 Lincoln Ave., St. Joseph, will have its annual harvest dinner at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. The public is invited to worship at 10:15 a.m., and then join the congregation for lunch.
First Presbyterian Church, 13 S. Fourth St., Niles, will host a Thanksgiving hymn sing at 4 p.m. Sunday. The Chancel Choir and the Celebration Ringers will contribute a few special numbers, along with flute and trumpet. A reception will follow in the parlor. The event is free and open to the public. Donations of boxed food or paper goods for the church’s food pantry are encouraged. Child care will be available. For more information, call 683-7600.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville, will hold its next Worship at the Cross service at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in its fellowship hall. The service, which is part of the church’s Jesus Cares Ministry, is geared toward those with intellectual or developmental disabilities.
