Overflow Church, 300 E. Napier Ave., Benton Harbor, will host a free drive-in movie night at 6 p.m. tonight featuring “Soul.” There will be free popcorn, hot chocolate and candy, and a 5 p.m. pre-show honoring local first responders. For more information, call 926-1191 or visit overflowchurch.org.

