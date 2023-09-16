Christ Lutheran Church, 4333 Cleveland Ave., Stevensville, will host a Hymn Festival, led by organist Kevin Hildebrand at 4 p.m. Sept. 24. Hildebrand, a native of Berrien Springs, has degrees in sacred music from Concordia University, Chicago and the University of Michigan and is cantor at Concordia Theological Seminary in Fort Wayne, Ind.
