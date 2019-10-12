The free community carnival today at The Anchor Church, 5020 Cleveland Ave., Stevensville, has been canceled.
Chris Driesbach, a former atheist turned Christian musician from Madison, Ala., will perform at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville, during the 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 6:30 p.m. Monday services. He will talk about his life between services Sunday. A freewill offering will be taken to help support his travels.
St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 130 Urbandale, Benton Harbor, will celebrate the senior choir’s 66th Annual Day at 3 p.m. Sunday. Guest churches will be Mt. Zion, Hopewell and St. Mark of Benton Harbor, St. Matthew of Buchanan and Mt. Zion of Dowagiac.
There will be special meetings at New Troy Grace Brethren Church, 13310 California Road, New Troy, at 6 p.m. today and at the 10 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1:30 p.m. services Sunday. Pastor Dave Blevins, pastor of the Grace Brethren Church of Limestone, Tenn., will be speaking and singing along with his wife Melody. The theme for the weekend is “Being Transformed.”
First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven, welcomes Larry and Sandy Feldman at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, to discuss their recently published book, “Building Bridges Across the Racial Divide.” Their book provides a review of theory and research on methods for reducing stereotypes and prejudice. It also recounts some of their efforts in the Benton Harbor and St. Joseph area to build bridges.
The Women’s Fellowship of Pilgrim Congregational Church, 1200 W. Glenlord Road, St. Joseph, will hold hold a soup luncheon, “The Flavors of Fall” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday with a variety of delicious homemade soups, bread, dessert and beverages for $6 per person. The church will also host “Banjos and Bach (Snap, Snap)” at 6:30 p.m. next Saturday, Oct. 19. The concert features Perry Heppler, Bill & Aiden Schnell and friends. Admission is free. A freewill offering will benefit the OutCenter of Southwest Michigan.
Church Notes is a free listing, published each Saturday as a public service. Announcements are due by noon Wednesday. Late items will not be published. The editor reserves the right to edit for space and style. Incomplete information may not be published. First and last names should be furnished. Pictures submitted should include names of those shown. Pictures can be picked up at The Herald-Palladium office within 30 days of publication, or can be returned if accompanied by a self-addressed stamped envelope. Send items to: Church Notes, The Herald-Palladium, P.O. Box 128, St. Joseph, MI 49085; fax to 429-4398 or email to focus@TheHP.com. Items should include a daytime telephone number.