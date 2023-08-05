Church of God in Christ Bishops James Atterberry and Melvin Burton will hold a public baptism at 1 p.m. Saturday at Jean Klock Park in Benton Harbor. The public is invited. Atterberry said about 100 people are expected for the event and he anticipates 50 people will be baptized.
New Legacy Project, a Nashville-based band, will perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 18 at Fairplain Presbyterian Church, 210 W Napier Ave., Benton Harbor. Admission is free. The band, formerly known as Blackwood Legacy, is known for a southern gospel sound. New Legacy was led by Rick Price, who spent much of his 40-year career with the Grammy and Dove Award winning Blackwood Brothers, and who was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame with the legendary quartet. Although Price died in 2021, the group carries on the grand legacy of his music and his leadership.