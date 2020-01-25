Berrien Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 4340 Lincoln Ave., St. Joseph, will complete its “Threshold” series at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Tracie Crenshaw will speak on “Moments of Change: How Powerful are Transformations in Women?” Her message will expand on changes women experience in mind, body and spirit, and how embracing the transformations can create a more positive transition period.
The food pantry at Baroda Bible Church, 9058 Third St., is in need of donations. Non-expired food, personal care items and monetary donations can be made during food pantry hours: 10-11 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. To arrange a different drop-off time, call Sue at 313-0070. Monetary donations also can be mailed to Baroda Bible Church, P.O. Box 205, Baroda, MI 49101, with a note indicating the donation is for the pantry.
Church Notes is a free listing, published each Saturday as a public service. Announcements are due by noon Wednesday. Late items will not be published. The editor reserves the right to edit for space and style. Incomplete information may not be published. First and last names should be furnished. Pictures submitted should include names of those shown. Pictures can be picked up at The Herald-Palladium office within 30 days of publication, or can be returned if accompanied by a self-addressed stamped envelope. Send items to: Church Notes, The Herald-Palladium, P.O. Box 128, St. Joseph, MI 49085; fax to 429-4398 or email to focus@TheHP.com. Items should include a daytime telephone number.