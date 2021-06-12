New Paradise Missionary Baptist Church, 287 S. Crystal Ave., Benton Harbor, will hold its annual Graduate Recognition Day at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The featured guest will be Chokwe Pitchford, a community leader, writer and former statehouse candidate.
Harbert Community Church, 6444 Harbert Road, Sawyer, will hold its annual trash and treasure sale from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Proceeds will benefit the women’s mission and ministry projects. For more information, visit www.harbertcommunitychurch.org.
