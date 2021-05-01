The National Day of Prayer will be observed Thursday at Bridgman City Hall, 9765 Maple St. Attendees will gather around the flagpole at 12:15 p.m. The theme for this year’s event is “Lord Pour Out Your Love, Life and Liberty” based on 2 Corinthians 3:17.
Pray SW Michigan will host a community-wide prayer call at noon Thursday for National Day of Prayer. To participate in the free call, dial 701-801-6523. The call will begin with the Pledge of Allegiance followed by ministers leading prayers for the community and our nation. The local prayer calls continue at noon every Thursday.
