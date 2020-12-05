St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville, will hold its Kickoff to Christmas at 5:30 p.m. today. It will include a tree lighting, take-home crafts for kids and a drive-in screening of “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” The church’s next Worship at the Cross service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday. The service, which is part of the church’s Jesus Cares Ministry, is geared toward those with intellectual or developmental disabilities.
Peace Lutheran Church, 3590 Lincoln Ave., St. Joseph, will have a tree lighting and Christmas singalong at 6 p.m. Sunday. A large evergreen tree will be lit, the Christmas story will be read, and Christmas songs will be sung. Dress warmly and wear a mask. Hot chocolate will be served. For more information, visit www.PeaceLutheranStJoe.org or call 556-7000.
