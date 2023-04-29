After 28 years of serving as senior pastor at The Chapel, an Evangelical Free Church, 4250 Washington Ave., St. Joseph, Pastor Phil Bubar will retire on May 7. Receptions for Bubar and his wife, Lisa Bubar, will be held during both adult Bible fellowship hours at 9 a.m. and 10:35 a.m. on Sunday in the multi-purpose room of The Chapel. Bubar’s celebration service will take place at 10 a.m. May 7. A video with a message from Bubar and information about transitions at The Chapel can be found on the website at yourplacetobelong.com/pastoral-transition.
During Bubar’s tenure as senior pastor at The Chapel, the congregation has grown from 250 regular attendees to more than 750, plus about 200 weekly views on the church’s streaming service. Additionally, The Chapel completed four major building construction projects: the west wing in 1996; an expansion of the youth center in 1999; a new worship center space also containing expanded offices and more classrooms in 2006; and a Christian education wing completing the current footprint of the church building in 2015.