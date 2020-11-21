St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville, will hold Thanksgiving worship services at 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The church’s next Worship at the Cross service is at 10 a.m. today. The service, which is part of the church’s Jesus Cares Ministry, is geared toward those with intellectual or developmental disabilities.
Church Notes is a free listing, published each weekend as a public service. Announcements are due by noon Wednesday. Late items will not be published. The editor reserves the right to edit for space and style. Incomplete information may not be published. First and last names should be furnished. Pictures submitted should include names of those shown. Send items to: Church Notes, The Herald-Palladium, P.O. Box 128, St. Joseph, MI 49085; or email to focus@TheHP.com. Items should include a daytime telephone number.
