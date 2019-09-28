Pilgrim Congregational United Church of Christ, 1200 W. Glenlord Road, St. Joseph, will host “What’s Your Story?” for ages 15-25 from 11:10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday. It’s free, but attendees should bring a towel because there will be water balloons. There also will be food, music, fellowship, an exploration of participants’ stories and how those stories intersects with God’s story.
Converge Community Church will have a fundraiser from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday at Nancy’s, 142 N. Whittaker St., New Buffalo. All food and ice cream will be free. Donations will be accepted for the completion of the church’s community space. For more information, call 426-4466.
All men are invited to the Route 66 Men’s Group at Casco United Methodist Church, 880 66th St., South Haven, at 9:30 a.m. today for a light breakfast, fellowship and prayer.
St. Joseph Buddhist Sangha’s upcoming meditation and dharma discussions will be at Maud Preston Palenske Memorial Library, 500 Market St., St. Joseph. The current Tuesday evening study book is “Reflections on a Mountain Lake: Teachings on Practical Buddhism” by Ani Tenzin Palmo. Attendees don’t need to have the book to participate in the discussion, and they don’t have to be an experienced meditator, or consider themselves a practicing Buddhist. Discussions will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday and Oct. 15, and 10 a.m. Oct. 12 and 26.
The Episcopal Church of the Mediator, 14280 Red Arrow Highway, Harbert, will host its annual animal blessing at 10 a.m. Oct. 5. Area Episcopal churches celebrate the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi by hosting pet blessings. All kinds of animals are welcome to participate. As a way of expressing gratitude, attendees are asked to bring pet food, toys, blankets, towels and bleach for the pet ministry that supports Berrien County Animal Control and the Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan.
Inspirational country artist Kali Rose, who grew up in Southwest Michigan as Kali Rose Steinke, will perform in concert at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 9650 N. Church St., Bridgman, at 7 p.m. tonight. Refreshments will follow the performance.
