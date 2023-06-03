Second Baptist Church, 600 Donald Adkins Drive, Benton Harbor, will hold its Baccalaureate Service on Sunday during the 10:45 morning service. The graduate speaker will be Tre’Veon Wright, a 2023 graduate of Countryside Academy. The Second Baptist Eddie Whitfield Mary Graham scholarship will be awarded. Pastor Kenneth E. Robinson will deliver the baccalaureate message.
