First Baptist Church, 10781 76th St., South Haven, will host a trunk or treat event from 5:30-7:30 p.m. today. For more information, call 639-2489.
Overflow Church, 300 E. Napier Ave., Benton Harbor, will host a Candy Caravan from 6-8 p.m. today. The drive-thru trick-or-treating event will feature prepacked bags of candy, free hot chocolate and a virtual costume contest via Facebook with prizes.
