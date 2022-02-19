St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville, will hold its next Worship at the Cross service at 3 p.m. Sunday in its fellowship hall. The simplified service, which is part of the church’s Jesus Cares Ministry, is geared toward those with intellectual or developmental disabilities.
Woodland Shores Baptist Church, 3555 Shawnee Road, Bridgman, will host a family pizza and game night from 5-7:30 p.m. Feb. 26. There will be board games, video games, pizza and more for all ages. A $1 per slice donation is suggested for the pizza.
Church Notes is a free listing, published each weekend as a public service. Announcements are due by noon Wednesday. Late items will not be published. The editor reserves the right to edit for space and style. Incomplete information may not be published. First and last names should be furnished. Pictures submitted should include names of those shown. Email announcements to focus@TheHP.com.