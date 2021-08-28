Berrien Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 4340 Lincoln Ave., St. Joseph, will host its annual picnic from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday outdoors. In addition to food there will be games and activities, including a bounce house or waterslide, and cornhole.
Portage Prairie United Methodist Church, 2450 Orange Road, Niles, will have a garage sale from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. today. Lunch will be offered. Free-will donations will be accepted.
