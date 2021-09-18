St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville, will screen “Finding Nemo” for its next free drive-in movie night at 8:30 p.m. today. Its next Worship at the Cross service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday in the fellowship hall. The simplified service is geared toward those with intellectual or developmental disabilities.
Fellowship Baptist Mission Church, 171 N. Euclid Ave., Benton Harbor, will host a church mortgage burning and celebrate its 40th anniversary at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The Rev. Charlie Jones Jr., of Beautiful Gate Baptist Church in Benton Harbor, will be the guest speaker.
