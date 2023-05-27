The annual French Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 10 at Episcopal Church of the Mediator, 14280 Red Arrow Highway, between Sawyer and Union Pier. For more than 15 years, the church has hosted a French Market in the tradition of European churches where the churchyard served as a source for community fellowship and commerce. A limited number of vendor stalls are still available; booths are $20 and tables are $10. To register to be a vendor, please contact Jeannine Totzke at 269-921-1127 or tltjrt@gmail.com or Candice Conley at 269-469-1441, office@mediatorharbert.com.
During its services on June 4 to 5, the congregation at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Rd., Stevensville will bid farewell to the Rev. Jeremy Koehler, who has accepted a call to serve at a sister congregation in Wisconsin.