First Baptist Church of Berrien Springs, 206 N. Cass St., will host gospel singer John Schindler for a concertat 10:30 a.m. Oct. 2. Schindler’s gospel music and evangelism ministry has taken him throughout much of the United States and to Canada and to other countries. A baritone, he has recorded 13 CDs, including the most recently released “Calvary Covers It All.” Schindler grew up in Liberia, West Africa, a son of missionary parents. He has often gone back to Liberia and other nearby countries for evangelistic ministry there. His physician father was the founder of the Eternal Love Winning Africa Hospital at Radio Station ELWA. A graduate of Trinity Evangelical Divinity School and Taylor University, Schindler served as a church-planting pastor in Wisconsin.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 914 Lane Drive, St. Joseph, will host its annual Pet Blessings at noon Oct. 2 on the church grounds. Area Episcopal Churches celebrate the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi (Oct. 4) by hosting Pet Blessings. The custom is to celebrate this day by blessing those pets who bring such joy throughout the year and to recognize that God gave humankind dominion over all animals in Genesis 1:26-31, the church said in a news release. All kinds of animals are welcome. The churches will be taking up collections of goods for the Humane Society in St. Joseph. Needed supplies include: Blankets, bleach, pet food and pet toys.