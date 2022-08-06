St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, 2075 Highland Ave., Benton Harbor, will host a 55-year church anniversary revival this weekend. Services will be at 7 p.m. today and 11 a.m. Sunday. Terry Gullage of Mt. Calvary International Worship Center in Marrero, La., will be the guest speaker.
First Congregational United Church of Christ, 2001 Niles Ave., St. Joseph, will host an outdoor concert by Lake Effect Jazz Big Band at 7 p.m. Sunday. The concert is a fundraiser for foster children in Berrien County. All admission, donations and sponsorships will provide them Christmas gifts. Admission is $10, or $30 for a child sponsorship (which admits four). To reserve tickets, call 983-5519. For questions, email office@fccstjoseph.org.
