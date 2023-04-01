St. Paul’s Lutheran School’s youngest students will present “Journey Through Holy Week” during the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville. Following the service, there will be crafts, small bites, an egg hunt and a scavenger hunt for ages 3-10. The church will worship at 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. Maundy Thursday, noon and 6:30 p.m. Good Friday, and 7 and 9 a.m. Easter.
The Second Baptist Church, 600 Donald Adkins Drive, Benton Harbor, is having a community celebration for the completing of the sanctuary renovation at 10:30 a.m. Sunday during the morning worship. Pastor Kenneth Robinson will bring the message and the church will be marching into the sanctuary seeing the completed renovation for the first time. Dinner will be served following morning worship. At 3 p.m., Dr. Stephen Thurston from Chicago will bring the message. He is the former president of the National Baptist Convention of America and the pastor of New Covenant Baptist Church in Chicago.