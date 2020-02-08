Peace Lutheran Church, 3590 Lincoln Ave., St. Joseph, is collecting last year’s palm branches to be burned for ashes to be used on Ash Wednesday on Feb. 26. Bring palms to the church by Feb. 16.
Second Baptist Church, 600 Donald Adkins Drive, Benton Harbor, will host its Second Sunday Fire Worship Service at 6 p.m. Sunday. The speaker will be the Rev. Kenneth Robinson. This is an interdenominational worship and praise service.
Church Notes is a free listing, published each Saturday as a public service. Announcements are due by noon Wednesday. Late items will not be published. The editor reserves the right to edit for space and style. Incomplete information may not be published. First and last names should be furnished. Pictures submitted should include names of those shown. Pictures can be picked up at The Herald-Palladium office within 30 days of publication, or can be returned if accompanied by a self-addressed stamped envelope. Send items to: Church Notes, The Herald-Palladium, P.O. Box 128, St. Joseph, MI 49085; fax to 429-4398 or email to focus@TheHP.com. Items should include a daytime telephone number.