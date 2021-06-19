Christ Lutheran Church, 4333 Cleveland Ave., Stevensville, will host dinner and a movie Friday. The outdoor event starts at 6 p.m. Around 6:30 p.m., attends will watch “Ratatouille” while eating ratatouille or spaghetti. The cost for dinner is a free will donation. The movie is free. Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP to 429-7111, so organizers know how much food to prepare.
Church Notes is a free listing, published on weekends as a public service. Announcements are due by noon Wednesday. Late items won’t be published. The editor reserves the right to edit for space and style. Incomplete information may not be published. First and last names should be furnished. Pictures should include names of everyone shown. Email items to focus@TheHP.com. Items should include a daytime phone number.
