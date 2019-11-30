The Shore Church, 623 Church St., St. Joseph, is beginning a “Journey Through the Bible” study on Thursdays at 7 p.m. The study will cover every book and teaching of the Bible.
Casco United Methodist Church, 880 66th St., South Haven, will host a community carol sing at 5 p.m. Sunday in its fellowship hall. There also will be hot chocolate and cookies.
Fairplain Presbyterian Church, 210 W. Napier Ave., Benton Harbor, will host its annual Christmas program at 4 p.m. Dec. 7. Part I will include children singing and playing bells, ladies’ and men’s choruses, and vocal and instrumental solos. Part II will include a cantata sung by the Chancel Choir and guest musicians. Refreshments will follow the program.
Crystal Springs Church of God, 1465 Pipestone Road, Benton Harbor, will host a free Christmas singalong at 5 p.m. Sunday. Snacks and goodies will follow the program.
The St. Joseph Buddhist Sangha’s Tuesday evening Dharma study book is “Reflections on a Mountain Lake: Teachings on Practical Buddhism” by Ani Tenzin Palmo. Attendees don’t need to have a copy of the book to participate in the discussion, and they don’t have to be experienced meditators or practicing Buddhists. The group meets next month at Maud Preston Palenske Memorial Library, 500 Market St., St. Joseph, at 6 p.m. Dec. 3 and 17, and 10 a.m. Dec. 14 and 28.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville, will hold Advent services at 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 4, 11 and 18. A dinner will be served between services in the fellowship hall.
Zion St. Joe United Church of Christ, 3001 Veronica Drive, St. Joseph, will hold an Advent party immediately following the 10 a.m. Sunday service. Attendees will be decorating the family tree, with the hope of including an ornament from every family.
Peace Lutheran Church, 3590 Lincoln Ave., St. Joseph, will hold Advent services at 7 p.m. Wednesdays during December. This year’s services will feature a new setting of vespers by Pastor Mathew Magera, who has set the traditional vespers’ wording to tunes of familiar Christmas carols.
Church Notes is a free listing, published each Saturday as a public service. Announcements are due by noon Wednesday. Late items will not be published. The editor reserves the right to edit for space and style. Incomplete information may not be published. First and last names should be furnished. Pictures submitted should include names of those shown. Pictures can be picked up at The Herald-Palladium office within 30 days of publication, or can be returned if accompanied by a self-addressed stamped envelope. Send items to: Church Notes, The Herald-Palladium, P.O. Box 128, St. Joseph, MI 49085; fax to 429-4398 or email to focus@TheHP.com. Items should include a daytime telephone number.