Church Notes

Him + Her Worship, the husband-and-wife duo of Seth and Jenna Herlich, will be in concert at Grace Lutheran Church, 404 E. Glenlord Road, St. Joseph, at 6 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, visit www.himandherworship.com.
Peace Lutheran Church, 3590 Lincoln Ave., St. Joseph, will have a special cake and coffee fellowship in honor of veterans following worship at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Veterans from the community are welcome to join the recognition.
Gospel singer John Schindler will be in concert at First Baptist Church, 1446 E. Main St., Niles, at 6 p.m. Sunday. Schindler, a baritone who grew up in Liberia, has recorded 12 CDs, including his most recently released, “Come and Go with Me.”
The Echoes of Happiness, a Christian contemporary singing group, will perform at Faith United Methodist Church, 9156 Red Arrow Highway, Bridgman, at 2 p.m. Sunday. The public is invited to attend the free concert. Refreshments will follow the performance. Echoes of Happiness was formed in 1975, and includes group members Ken and Karla Coll of Holly, Mich., Joe and Kathy Smeltzer of Grand Junction, Mich., Lloyd and Sally Smith of Holt, Mich., and Kay Nevil of Baroda.
James Hoyt Gladstone will be the guest organist at the 9 a.m. Sunday service at Salem Lutheran Church, 275 Marvin St., Coloma, celebrating the church’s 100th anniversary. He is a graduate of Concordia University, Chicago, and has served as cantor at Lutheran churches in Chicago, Winter Haven, Fla., Carmel, Ind., Flint, Mich., Saginaw, Mich., and at Trinity Lutheran Church in St. Joseph. He taught pipe organ at Lake Michigan College and sang in the Lakeland Choral Society.
Second Baptist Church, 600 Donald Adkins Drive, Benton Harbor, will have a Second Sunday Fire at 6 p.m. Sunday. Bishop Jon Walden will be the guest speaker.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, 245 Pipestone Road, Benton Harbor, will have its annual Women and Men Day at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. The guest speakers will be Jerri Gavin and the Rev. Kenneth Gavin. There also will be a special performance by Taylor Watson.
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church’s Emery Mack Varrie Campus, 395 Jakway Ave., Benton Harbor, will celebrate its 96th anniversary on Sunday at two special services. The 11 a.m. service will be led by pastor Carlton A. Lynch. The 4 p.m. service will feature the Rev. Anthony Pettus of Greater Progressive Baptist Church of Fort Wayne, Ind., and soloist, Marsheta Baxter.
The Rev. Mary Beth Moran will be the guest preacher at Zion St. Joe United Church of Christ, 3001 Veronica Drive, St. Joseph, at 10 a.m. Sunday for Stewardship Sunday. A lunch will follow the service.
