Oakridge Community Church, 766 Oakridge Drive, St. Joseph, will host its annual Trunk-or-Treat and Fall Family Fun Festival from 4-6 p.m. today. The event will be outdoors, but will move inside if it’s raining. There will be games, trunk-or-treating, hot dogs, chalk the block, a pumpkin decorating contest and more. For more information, call 429-7141 or visit www.oakridgebc.org.
St. Joe First United Methodist Church, 2950 Lakeview Ave., St. Joseph, will host a free Fall Festival from 3-7 p.m. Oct. 10. There will be inflatables for kids to play on, pumpkin bowling, cornhole, ladder ball, spike ball, giant Jenga and more. There also will be free snack food – like caramel apples, walking tacos, popcorn and cookies – and door prizes. For more information, visit www.SJFirstumc.org.
