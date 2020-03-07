Zion St. Joe United Church of Christ, 3001 Veronica Drive, St. Joseph, will continue its six-week Lenten series at 10 a.m. Sunday with the Rev. Adam Bohland speaking on “Behold, Your Son ...”
The River Valley Ministerial Association will hold a Lenten supper and worship service Wednesday at Sawyer Highlands Church, 13100 Red Arrow Highway, Sawyer. Supper will be at 6 p.m., with worship to follow at 6:45 p.m.
