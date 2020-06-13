St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 9193 Cleveland Ave., Baroda, will resume in-person worship services at 9 a.m. Sunday.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville, will resume in-person services on Sunday with precautions in place. The church will switch to four weekly services: 8, 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays, and 6:30 p.m. Mondays. It also will continue to hold online services on its Facebook and YouTube pages. For more information, visit www.stpaulswels.org.
