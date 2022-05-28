The Anchor Church of God, 5020 Cleveland Ave., Stevensville, will host outdoor movies this summer on June 11, July 9, Aug. 13 and Sept. 10. Movies will play at dusk, and popcorn will be provided. Attendees can bring their own chairs, snacks and nonalcoholic drinks. All movies will be rated G or PG. If it rains, the movie will be shown indoors.
Woodland Shores Baptist Church, 3555 Shawnee Road, Bridgman, will host an outdoor service and lunch at 10:30 a.m. June 12. Attendees can bring their own chairs and blankets for seating. Provided seating will be limited.
