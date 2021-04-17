Sts. John & Bernard Parish will present a teaching and exposition of sacred relics at 6:15 p.m. today at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 555 E. Delaware Ave., Benton Harbor. Father Carlos Martins of the Companions of the Cross will be here with a Vatican collection of more than 150 relics, some 2,000 years old. Among them will be relics of St. Joseph, St. Maria Goretti, St. Therese of Lisieux (the “Little Flower”), St. Francis of Assisi, St. Anthony of Padua, St. Thomas Aquinas and St. Faustina Kowalska. There also will be a portion of the Veil of Our Lady and one of the largest remaining pieces of the True Cross in the world. Attendees are encouraged to bring articles of devotion (such as rosaries and holy cards) and pictures of ill friends and family members, which they will be able to touch to the reliquaries as a means of intercession.
Watervliet Free Methodist Church, 7734 Paw Paw Ave., Watervliet, will have a groundbreaking ceremony for its new addition on Sunday. The program will begin at 10:30 a.m., and move outside if weather permits.
Church Notes is a free listing, published on weekends as a public service. Announcements are due by noon Wednesday. Late items won’t be published. The editor reserves the right to edit for space and style. Incomplete information may not be published. First and last names should be furnished. Pictures should include names of everyone shown. Email items to focus@TheHP.com. Items should include a daytime phone number.