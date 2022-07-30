Christian Reformed Church of St. Joseph will continue its Parables in the Park series from 10-11:30 a.m.: Aug. 3 at Lake Township Park, 10801 Gast Road, Bridgman; Aug. 10 at Baroda Village Park, 1500 W. Lemon Creek Road; Aug. 17 at Maiden Lane Community Park, 1051 Maiden Lane, St. Joseph; Aug. 24 at Silver Beach County Park, 101 Broad St., St. Joseph; and Aug. 31 at Lions Park Beach, Lions Park Drive, St. Joseph.
Pilgrim Congregational United Church of Christ, 1200 W. Glenlord Road, St. Joseph, will host a screening of “Youth v Gov” at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The film tells the story of 21 youths filing a lawsuit against the U.S. government, asserting it has willfully acted to create the climate crisis, thus endangering their rights to life, liberty and property. Free popcorn will be served.
