Bishop Elect Carlton and Evangelist Gayle Burrel of New Vision Faith Apostolic Church in Niles will be honored at the 97th church anniversary and 32nd pastoral appreciation service July 8-9. From noon-3p.m. July 8, District Elder Reginald Freeman of the Agape Apostolic Church in Milan, Mich., will speak. That event will be held at the The Landing, 2801 South Michigan St., South Bend. The cost is $55 for ages 11 and up. To reserve a spot or questions, call Sister Finney at 357-1298. Beginning at 11:30 a.m. July 9, Suffragan Bishop Theron Wiggins from the Bethel Apostolic Church in Flint, Mich. ,will speak at the morning service at New Vision. The church is located at 819 Lake St., Niles.