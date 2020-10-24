Overflow Church, 300 E. Napier Ave., Benton Harbor, will host Candy Caravan from 6-8 p.m. Friday. Attendees can dress up for the drive-thru trick-or-treating event. There will be free hot chocolate and coffee, kids crafts, candy and a costume contest for groups and individuals. Costume pictures will be posted to Facebook, and a winner will be announced Nov. 2. Prizes include a TV, Bluetooth speaker and Amazon Fire TV stick.
Woodland Shores Baptist Church, 3555 W. Shawnee Road, Bridgman, will host a trunk or treat from 4-6 p.m. Sunday. The event is free, and will include cider and donuts.
