Fellowship Bible Church, 12243 Red Arrow Highway, Sawyer, will host its annual Labor Day carnival from noon-3 p.m. Monday. There will be food, a bounce house, face painting, drawings, games and more. The event is free.
St. Joseph Catholic Church will host its First Sunday Rosary at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Rose Center, 301 Wayne St., St. Joseph. There will be food and fellowship after the Rosary at 3:45 p.m., followed by the Parish movie evening. The free movie will start at 5:30 p.m. Popcorn and soft drinks will be provided.
The St. Joseph Buddhist Sangha’s is studying “Practice Guide for the Contemplation of the Four Thoughts that Turn the Mind From Samsara.” They also are reading from “Reflections on a Mountain Lake: Teachings on Practical Buddhism.” The book is not needed to participate in the discussion, and attendees don’t have to be experienced meditators or consider themselves practicing Buddhists. Upcoming discussions in the community room at Maud Preston Palenske Memorial Library, 500 Market St., St. Joseph, will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m. Sept. 14, 6 p.m. Sept. 17 and 10 a.m. Sept. 28.
Church Notes is a free listing, published Saturdays as a public service. Announcements are due by noon Wednesday. The editor reserves the right to edit for space and style. Incomplete information may not be published. First and last names should be furnished. Pictures submitted should include names of those shown. Pictures can be picked up at The Herald-Palladium within 30 days of publication, or can be returned if accompanied by a self-addressed stamped envelope. Send items to: Church Notes, The Herald-Palladium, P.O. Box 128, St. Joseph, MI 49085; or email to focus@TheHP.com. Items should include a daytime telephone number.