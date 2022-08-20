The Shore Church, 623 Church St., St. Joseph, will offer Bible college classes from Faith Bible Institute at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday nights. For more information, call 208-3844.
Church Notes is a free listing, published on weekends as a public service. Announcements are due by noon Wednesday. The editor reserves the right to edit for space and style. Incomplete information may not be published. First and last names should be furnished. Pictures should include names of everyone shown. Email items to focus@TheHP.com.
Outdoor activities, dining, entertainment and lodging in Southwest Michigan
Most Popular
Articles
- Napier Avenue bridge briefly closes as police intervene with jumper
- Berrien County Youth Fair schedule of events
- St. Joseph man heading to trial on murder charge
- Two swimmers perish off South Beach
- Nurse bound over for trial in Coloma child's death
- Bit of Swiss sold to longtime employees
- Demolition begins at former Cosmo Extended Stay Motel
- South Bend hockey coach pleads guilty to accosting minor
- Berrien County no longer interested in Point Blank shooting range
- Analysis: Benton Harbor has demand for 25-30 new businesses
Latest National News
- France pays homage to beloved New Yorker cartoonist Sempé
- Information about COVID-19 in jails is lacking nationwide
- AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT
- California to roll out safety standards for e-bike riders
- In deeply Mormon Utah, a push to require clergy report abuse
- Transgender kids can play girls sports in Utah after ruling
- Judge reinstates work requirement in Georgia Medicaid plan
- Today in History: August 20, deadly post office rampage
- 9/11 Tribute Museum closed after financial struggles
- AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT