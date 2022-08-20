The Shore Church, 623 Church St., St. Joseph, will offer Bible college classes from Faith Bible Institute at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday nights. For more information, call 208-3844.

Church Notes is a free listing, published on weekends as a public service. Announcements are due by noon Wednesday. The editor reserves the right to edit for space and style. Incomplete information may not be published. First and last names should be furnished. Pictures should include names of everyone shown. Email items to focus@TheHP.com.