Peace Lutheran Church, 3590 Lincoln Ave., St. Joseph, will have its annual blessing of the backpacks at 10:15 a.m. Sunday. Students in attendance will receive a special blessing and a wooden cross for their backpacks. Special prayers for teachers, administrators and school support staff also will be offered.
Fairplain Presbyterian Church, 210 W. Napier Ave., Benton Harbor, will celebrate its 65th anniversary at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The service will be followed by a picnic.
Zion St. Joe United Church of Christ, 3001 Veronica Drive, St. Joseph, will hold its Rally Day at 10 a.m. Sunday. The church will celebrate going back to school with a blessing of backpacks. Lunch and fun, including a bounce house, will follow the service.
Second Baptist Church, 600 Donald Adkins Drive, Benton Harbor, will hold its Education Day at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The guest will be the Rev. Lenzy Bell, pastor of First United Church in Kalamazoo and president of the Congress of Christian Education of the Chain Lake District.
This month, Word of Truth Ministries, 1209 Pipestone Road, Benton Harbor, will focus on community awareness and education on various social ills in Berrien County. At 11:30 a.m. Sunday, the topic will be HIV-AIDS prevention with guest speaker Virgil Hatcher of CARES.
St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 130 Urbandale St., Benton Harbor, is celebrating its 67th anniversary this weekend. The Rev. Jermaine Wright of Greater Emmanuel will be the guest speaker at 11 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Brian Watkins of New Good Hope M.B.C. in Buchanan will close out the celebration.
The Shore Church, 623 Church St., St. Joseph, will host a new recovery addiction program, “Reformers Unanimous,” at 1 p.m. Sundays beginning this weekend. The program addresses and helps those working through any type of addiction. Anyone is welcome to attend.
