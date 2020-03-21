Zion St. Joe United Church of Christ, 3001 Veronica Drive, St. Joseph, will continue its six-week Lenten series, “The Final Words From the Cross,” on Facebook at 10 a.m. Sunday. This week, the Rev. Adam Bohland will speak on “Today you will be with me in paradise” based on Luke 23:32, 39-43. Sunday school classes have been canceled for now.
St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 130 Urbandale St., Benton Harbor, will host the United Voices Choir’s fourth anniversary celebration at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Church Notes is a free listing, published Saturdays as a public service. Announcements are due by noon Wednesday. Late items will not be published. The editor reserves the right to edit for space and style. Incomplete information may not be published. First and last names should be furnished. Pictures submitted should include names of those shown. Send items to: Church Notes, The Herald-Palladium, P.O. Box 128, St. Joseph, MI 49085; or email to focus@TheHP.com. Items should include a daytime telephone number.