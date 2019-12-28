Peace Lutheran Church, 3590 Lincoln Ave., St. Joseph, will host a lessons and carols service at 10:15 a.m. Sunday. There will not be Sunday school classes. Classes will resume at 9 a.m. Jan. 5.
The Rev. Mary Beth Moran Cross will be the guest speaker at Zion St. Joe United Church of Christ, 3001 Veronica Drive, St. Joseph, at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 Court St., St. Joseph, will worship at 6:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville, will worship at 4:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. There will not be a Monday night service.
