Second Baptist Church, 600 Donald Adkins Drive, Benton Harbor, will have a Second Sunday Fire service at 6 p.m. Sunday. It is an interdenominational worship service, and all are welcome to attend. Second Baptist’s Rev. Kenneth E. Robinson will preach.
Zion St. Joe United Church of Christ, 3001 Veronica Drive, St. Joseph, will begin a five-part series, “Finding Joy in Real Life: 5 Habits to Live Well,” at 10 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Adam Bohland will speak on “The Golden Rule” this weekend.
The Pokagon Fund, in conjunction with Waters Edge United Methodist Church, will sponsor a session of Financial Peace University at 6 p.m. Sundays for nine consecutive weeks (except Feb. 2) beginning Sunday in the cafeteria at New Buffalo High School, 1112 E. Clay St. Cost is $10 for residents of Harbor Country. Day care will be provided. To sign up, visit harborcountryfpu.com.
