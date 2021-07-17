Second Baptist Church, 600 Donald Adkins Drive, Benton Harbor, will celebrate Pastor Kenneth and Stephanie Robinson’s second anniversary at 10:45 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday. The morning speaker will be Bishop Hal Robinson, pastor of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Cleveland. The evening speaker will be Pastor Maurice McAfee of New Bethel Baptist Church in Benton Harbor.
Christ Lutheran Church, 4333 Cleveland Ave., Stevensville, will host its 10:45 a.m. Sunday service outdoors, weather permitting. Attendees can bring their own chairs and blankets, or borrow chairs from the church. Due to rain last weekend, the church’s Classic Car Show has moved to this Sunday from 2-4 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Root beer floats also will be served. Registration isn’t required for those who want to show a vehicle. Vehicles can arrive at 1:45 p.m.