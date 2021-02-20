St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville, is worshiping at 4:30 and 6 p.m. Wednesdays during Lent. The church will not host suppers between services this year. The 4:30 p.m. service also will be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube.
The Shore Church, 623 Church St., St. Joseph, will host a free church security training conference from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. today. The speaker has been training churches and security for 20 years. There will be a question-and-answer session at the end. The conference is open to all. For more information, call 208-3844.
